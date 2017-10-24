T-Mobile Doubles Down on #HR4HR Home Runs for Hurricane Recovery During World Series

America’s Un-carrier is doubling its earlier commitment to hurricane recovery, now contributing $20,000 for every World Series home run — and $2 every time consumers use #HR4HR in Twitter

