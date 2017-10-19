Here's to Four Diverse & Inclusive Years!

October 19, 2017
Here's to Four Diverse & Inclusive Years!
A BIG thing happened at T-Mobile four years ago this month — the Diversity & Inclusion team launched not one, not two, but six employee network groups. And, led by employees determined to make a difference, those networks set out to create an environment where everyone at T-Mobile could bring their whole selves to work. Every. Single. Day.
 
Four years later, nearly one in five T-Mobile employees are members of at least one of these D&I networks, each doing their part to support a gloriously diverse and inclusive company. And there are now 29 D&I chapters across the nation in our stores, call centers and regional business offices. Here are a few things the networks and chapters have accomplished this year alone:
  • 54 Pride parades in 29 states with upwards of 4,000 T-Mobile participants
  • Completed T-Mobile's first-ever Stand Against Racism campaign
  • Participated in Special Olympics events in 7 states with 450 volunteers
  • MLK events in 10 states with more than 1,100 participants
  • Veterans initiatives in 20 states with 860 participants,
  • Made T-Mobile a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality and Disability Inclusion
In short, 2017 has been a busy time for D&I network members across the country. And our thanks go out to all those employees who worked hard to make sure everyone at T-Mobile feels valued, respected and heard.
 
But there’s always more good work to be done. So, all employees are invited to join T-Mobile’s mission of making this a place where everyone can bring their whole selves to work. After all, the best way to celebrate four years of diversity and inclusion is by joining up for our fifth. 

<< Back
  • RSS Feeds  |   Email Alerts

  • Media Library

    Images & Logos
    Videos

  • About Us

    The Company
    Investor Relations

  • Contact Us

    Media Inquiries
    Customer Care

You must be logged in to view this item.



Login

This area is reserved for members of the news media. If you qualify, please update your user profile and check the box marked "Check here to register as an accredited member of the news media". Please include any notes in the "Supporting information for media credentials" box. We will notify you of your status via e-mail in one business day.