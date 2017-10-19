Here's to Four Diverse & Inclusive Years!

Four years later, nearly one in five T-Mobile employees are members of at least one of these D&I networks, each doing their part to support a gloriously diverse and inclusive company. And there are now 29 D&I chapters across the nation in our stores, call centers and regional business offices. Here are a few things the networks and chapters have accomplished this year alone:
- 54 Pride parades in 29 states with upwards of 4,000 T-Mobile participants
- Completed T-Mobile's first-ever Stand Against Racism campaign
- Participated in Special Olympics events in 7 states with 450 volunteers
- MLK events in 10 states with more than 1,100 participants
- Veterans initiatives in 20 states with 860 participants,
- Made T-Mobile a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality and Disability Inclusion
But there’s always more good work to be done. So, all employees are invited to join T-Mobile’s mission of making this a place where everyone can bring their whole selves to work. After all, the best way to celebrate four years of diversity and inclusion is by joining up for our fifth.