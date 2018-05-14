T-Mobile Doubles Down on Military Support with #HatsOff4Heroes, Commits to Donate at Least $1M

Throughout the MLB regular season, the Un-carrier will donate $1 every time someone tweets or posts on Instagram with #HatsOff4Heroes, up to a minimum of $1 million, to veteran-led non-profit Team Rubicon
Bellevue, Washington — May 14, 2018 — On the heels of launching T-Mobile ONE Military and its companywide military initiative, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today doubled down on its military support, announcing the Un-carrier will donate at least $1 million – and possibly millions more – during the MLB regular season to benefit American veterans. Starting May 14 for every tweet or Instagram post with #HatsOff4Heroes, T-Mobile will donate $1 – up to a minimum of $1 million – to Team Rubicon, a non-profit uniting the skills of veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams to communities impacted by disasters.
Everyone – T-Mobile customer or not – can make an impact simply by posting a message with #HatsOff4Heroes on Twitter or Instagram. If more than a million hashtagged tweets or Instagram posts go up, more than a million dollars get donated – so keep the tweet-train and Insta-posts goin’. Share an inspiring photo, make a Jumbotron-worthy video or send a heartfelt message of appreciation using #HatsOff4Heroes and it could be featured on ESPN during the 2018 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on July 16. So get creative!
“Removing your hat – even symbolically – is a universal statement of respect that says so much more than ‘thank you,’ and #HatsOff4Heroes is just one more way to thank those who have – and do -- selflessly serve our country,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “At T-Mobile, we’re already ALL IN for our military, and with #HatsOff4Heroes, we’re going even bigger – the more you tweet and share on Instagram, the more we’ll give…it’s really that simple!”
Founded with the expressed goal of quickly responding to large-scale disasters, Team Rubicon deploys thousands of veterans across the U.S. and around the world to provide immediate relief to communities in need and those impacted by humanitarian crises. With a roster of 80,000+ volunteers, Team Rubicon provides three things veterans lose after leaving the military: a purpose, gained through disaster response; community, built by serving with others; and identity, created by joining a new mission.
T-Mobile – long recognized as a leading military-friendly employer -- has seriously stepped up to the plate with its expansive, companywide initiative to thank America’s military, veterans and their families. The Un-carrier recently launched T-Mobile ONE Military – the biggest military discount in wireless with half off family lines. The company also made its biggest hiring commitment ever, pledging to recruit 10,000 veterans and military spouses in the next five years AND has partnered with FourBlock to expand their successful Career Readiness Program to 20 total cities and online so all military can access it from anywhere, for FREE. And, America’s Un-carrier is spending more than half a billion this year to expand LTE coverage and capacity and lay the foundation for broad 5G in communities across the country, including around US military bases.
To learn more about #HatsOff4Heroes, visit www.t-mobile.com/MLB, and to learn more about T-Mobile’s military support initiative and T-Mobile ONE Military, visit www.t-mobile.com/brand/military.
