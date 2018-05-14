T-Mobile Doubles Down on Military Support with #HatsOff4Heroes, Commits to Donate at Least $1M

Throughout the MLB regular season, the Un-carrier will donate $1 every time someone tweets or posts on Instagram with #HatsOff4Heroes, up to a minimum of $1 million, to veteran-led non-profit Team Rubicon

