This Halloween, T-Mobile Tuesdays Has You Covered

T-Mobile Tuesdays is here to help.
It all starts next Tuesday, October 10th, when Un-carrier customers can tap the T-Mobile Tuesdays app to get thanked with 25 percent off any order from HalloweenCostumes.com — and earn a chance to win a $25 or $200 gift card. Plus, in a Twitter contest, you could win a $5,000 Halloween shopping spree at HalloweenCostumes.com to purchase a killer costume or out of this world home décor.
Into DIY costumes and crafts? On Tuesday, October 17th, customers get thanked with 60 percent off any single item, including Halloween décor or craft supplies at JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores. And the following week, on Oct. 24th, customers can pick up a free T-Mobile-magenta Halloween cape at T-Mobile stores nationwide – now everybody can be a T-Mobile superhero!
And, on October 31st, Un-carrier customers get 10 free photo prints from Walgreens, so you can capture all the fiendish fun of this All Hallows’ Eve and share for years to come. Plus, T-Mobile is giving one very lucky winner a ghoulish Grand Prize — a Halloween-themed trip to London to visit London’s spookiest locales, including ancient tombs, spooky museums and themed tours.
All Treats – No Tricks Every Tuesday This October
Every T-Mobile Tuesday through the end of October, customers can also score thank you gifts like discounted sweet treats from Dunkin Donuts and $2 to use on Baskin-Robbins desserts including the new, Halloween-themed Fang-tastic Monster Cake, scary movies from VUDU and Redbox, deals from Lyft and much more.
To learn more about how to get thanked every T-Mobile Tuesday, visit www.t-mobile.com/offers/t-mobile-tuesdays.
Limited time offers; subject to change. Qualifying plan req’d. Gifts: Timely redemption required. At participating locations. Third-party account may be required. Gift may not be combined with any other discounts, coupons, promotions or special offers. Limited one offer per person per transaction.
Sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open all residents of the 50 U.S/D.C./Puerto Rico, 18+. 10/27/17-10/31/17. On how to enter and full rules, visit www.t-mobile.com/offers/t-mobile-tuesdays. Void where prohibited by law. T-Mobile is the sponsor of these offers.
