Go90 Rebrand Contest

March 09, 2017
Go90 Rebrand Contest
Go90 is running out of ideas. The Verizon-created app, a key pillar to Verizon’s future, is languishing despite billions spent acquiring companies, currying celebrity “endorsements” and blitzing the airwaves with ads.  Is it time to go nuclear with the final step in the marketer’s playbook… the rebrand?
 
On this National Panic Day, we’re offering an olive branch to our friends at Verizon with a contest to come up with new name options since they’re not so good at doing it themselves.  All the details are available at the Twitter account of T-Mobile CEO, John Legere.  

<< Back
  • RSS Feeds  |   Email Alerts

  • Media Library

    Images & Logos
    Videos

  • About Us

    The Company
    Investor Relations

  • Contact Us

    Media Inquiries
    Customer Care

You must be logged in to view this item.



Login

This area is reserved for members of the news media. If you qualify, please update your user profile and check the box marked "Check here to register as an accredited member of the news media". Please include any notes in the "Supporting information for media credentials" box. We will notify you of your status via e-mail in one business day.