Go90 Rebrand Contest

Go90 is running out of ideas. The Verizon-created app, a key pillar to Verizon’s future, is languishing despite billions spent acquiring companies, currying celebrity “endorsements” and blitzing the airwaves with ads. Is it time to go nuclear with the final step in the marketer’s playbook… the rebrand?
On this National Panic Day, we’re offering an olive branch to our friends at Verizon with a contest to come up with new name options since they’re not so good at doing it themselves. All the details are available at the Twitter
account of T-Mobile CEO, John Legere.