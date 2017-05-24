Now, Ditch Verizon, Switch to T-Mobile, Keep Your Phone—and #GetOutoftheRed

LTE download speeds based on Speedtest.net data for the 15 day average from Jan 29 to Feb 12 (144,055 records, 25.70 Mbps average for Verizon; 168,431 records, 25.18 Mbps average for T-Mobile) and from May 1 to May 15 (213,490 records, 22.16 Mbps average for Verizon; 179,123 records, 27.22 Mbps average for T-Mobile).



Limited time offer; subject to change. New financed or leased device (or if Verizon iPhone SE, 6S, 7, or Pixel BYOD, PDP+ required), qualifying credit, service, port-in, 60+ days with carrier, and timely redemption required. You must be active and in good standing when payment is processed; typically 15-30 days. 1 offer/subscriber; up to 5 lines. Card issued by Citibank N.A., member FDIC. Terms apply; card expires. Video typically streams at DVD quality (480p). On all T-Mobile plans, if the network becomes intermittently congested the top 3% of data users (>32GB /mo.) may notice reduced speeds due to prioritization. 2 for 1 price is after bill credits and AutoPay. Qualifying credit and service required. May take up to 2 bill cycles; must keep regular price lines. $5 more/line w/o AutoPay.



About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 72.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit

