T-Mobile Brings Back Popular “Tablet on Us” Offer Starting NOW

Starting today, T-Mobile’s making it drop-dead simple to get yourself a brand new LG or Samsung tablet on us. To get it, just go online or head into a participating T-Mobile store, grab a LG G Pad X 8.0 or Samsung Tab E on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan, and put it on T-Mobile ONE or any mobile internet plan with at least 6GB of high-speed data. That’s it.
Then, T-Mobile will cover the full cost with a monthly bill credit—and you’ve got yourself a slick new tablet for FREE. And you’ve got it on the nation’s fastest 4G LTE network.
T-Mobile ONE customers can also add a tablet line for just $20 a month with AutoPay—which gets you unlimited high-speed data and all the cute puppy videos you can watch. It doesn’t get any better than that.
But hurry. This is a limited time offer. Check out the deals hub page to learn more about this and other offers at T-Mobile.
Limited time offer; subject to change. If you cancel wireless service, credits stop and device balance is due. Full device tax due at sale. Qualifying credit req’d. Must remain active and in good standing to receive credits. Allow 1-2 bill cycles. 5 max/account.
