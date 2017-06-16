Give Dad the Latest Smartphones from Samsung or LG and Get One FREE for Yourself from T-Mobile

Limited time offers; subject to change. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance at full price is due. For well qualified customers. EIP: 24 mo. payments, 0% APR. Full tax on both devices due at sale. Purchase must be finished during promotional period. Rebate on second device via Prepaid MasterCard® Card, issued by Citibank, NA, member FDIC, pursuant to a license from MasterCard Int’l, conditions and expiration apply, allow 8 weeks. Video typically streams at DVD quality (480 p). On all T-Mobile Plans, during congestion the top 3% of data users (>32GB/mo.) may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to data prioritization.



# # #



Media Contacts

T-Mobile US Media Relations

MediaRelations@T-Mobile.com