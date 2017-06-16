Give Dad the Latest Smartphones from Samsung or LG and Get One FREE for Yourself from T-Mobile

June 16, 2017
Give Dad the Latest Smartphones from Samsung or LG and Get One FREE for Yourself from T-Mobile
Bellevue, Washington — June 16, 2017 — Just in time for Dad’s Day, the Un-carrier is launching a BOGO bonanza. Starting right now and for a limited time, get Dad a Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ and pick one up for yourself FREE after rebate! Or grab Dad a LG G6 or V20 and give yourself one also.
 
Both existing and new Un-carrier customers can take advantage of this BOGO. To qualify, existing Un-carrier customers just need to pick up your new Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ or LG G6 or V20 phones on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) and add one voice line with unlimited data. New customers will need to purchase both devices on T-Mobile’s no-interest EIP and activate both phones on T-Mobile ONE. No trade in is required. Submit your mail-in rebate request online, and you’ll receive a refund via prepaid MasterCard® for the device of lesser value (up to $500 for the LG devices or $790 for the Galaxy devices).
 
The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are available in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray or Arctic Silver and are $30 down and $30/month (FRP: $750) or $70 down and $30/month (FRP: $790) respectively. The LG G6 is available in Ice Platinum and Black and is just $20 down and $20/month (FRP: $500). The LG V20 is available in Titan for $0 down and $20/month (FRP: $480). To get in on these limited time BOGO offers, go to your local T-Mobile store, go online or call. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/deals-hub.
 
 
Limited time offers; subject to change. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance at full price is due. For well qualified customers. EIP: 24 mo. payments, 0% APR. Full tax on both devices due at sale. Purchase must be finished during promotional period. Rebate on second device via Prepaid MasterCard® Card, issued by Citibank, NA, member FDIC, pursuant to a license from MasterCard Int’l, conditions and expiration apply, allow 8 weeks.  Video typically streams at DVD quality (480 p). On all T-Mobile Plans, during congestion the top 3% of data users (>32GB/mo.) may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to data prioritization.
 
Media Contacts
T-Mobile US Media Relations
MediaRelations@T-Mobile.com
 
