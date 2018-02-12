For the Tenth Year in a Row, T-Mobile Named a World’s Most Ethical Company

Award demonstrates the Un-carrier’s decade-long commitment to ethical business standards and practices
Bellevue, Washington — February 12, 2018 — For the tenth year in a row, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is being recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies. T-Mobile is one of only five honorees in the telecommunications industry to receive the award, underscoring its commitment to leading with integrity and prioritizing ethical business practices.
“It’s in our Un-carrier DNA to do the right thing, and we won’t waver in that commitment,” said John Legere, President and CEO of T-Mobile. “At T-Mobile, our customers and employees are heard and not dismissed. I couldn’t be prouder to wear magenta every day because this is a company that stands for what’s right – and we won’t stop fighting for consumers in wireless and beyond!”
Over the last five years, T-Mobile’s Un-carrier movement has changed the wireless industry for good, bringing even more choices to consumers. This year, T-Mobile also committed to move to 100 percent renewable electricity by 2021, challenging Verizon and AT&T to do the same and clean up their practices. The Un-carrier has also landed nearly 50 national workplace awards since 2013, including Best Places to Work honors for parents, diversity, women, the LGBTQ community and more, and was given a perfect 100 percent on the Corporate Equality Index by the Human Rights Campaign.
“While the discourse around the world changed profoundly in 2017, a stronger voice emerged. This year we saw companies like T-Mobile really stand out, letting the world know what they stand for” said Ethisphere’s CEO, Timothy Erblich. "I congratulate everyone at T-Mobile for being recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies."
In 2018, 135 honorees were recognized, spanning 23 countries and 57 industries. The twelfth class of honorees had record levels of involvement with their stakeholders and their communities around the world. Measuring and improving culture, leading authentically and committing to transparency, diversity and inclusion were all priorities for honorees.
The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is based upon the Ethisphere Institute’s Ethics Quotient® (EQ) framework, which offers a quantitative way to assess a company’s performance in an objective, consistent and standardized manner. The information collected provides a comprehensive sampling of definitive criteria of core competencies rather than all aspects of corporate governance, risk, sustainability, compliance and ethics.
Scores are generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance program (35 percent), corporate citizenship and responsibility (20 percent), culture of ethics (20 percent), governance (15 percent) and leadership, innovation and reputation (10 percent). All companies that participate in the assessment process receive their scores, providing them with valuable insights into how they stack up against leading organizations.
Once again, the 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies have proven that operating with integrity leads to greater financial performance. Research has found that, when indexed, listed World’s Most Ethical Companies outperformed the U.S. Large Cap Index over five years by 10.72 percent and over three years by 4.88 percent. Ethisphere refers to this as the Ethics Premium.
The full list of the 2018 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.
# # #
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 72.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
About the Ethisphere Institute
The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.
Media Contacts
T-Mobile US Media Relations
MediaRelations@t-mobile.com
Investor Relations
877-281-TMUS OR 212-358-3210
investor.relations@t-mobile.com