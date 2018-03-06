T-Mobile is Cleaning Up Wireless, Gets Recognized as an EPA Green Power Partner

Bellevue, Washington — March 6, 2018 — It’s all about the green! Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) welcomed T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) to the Green Power Partnership – a collective of companies leading the way in renewable energy. T-Mobile is the only major wireless company in the Partnership for its entire U.S. footprint.
And, the clean energy love just keeps growing. Green America – the nation’s leading green economy organization – just named T-Mobile the wireless clean energy leader, thanks to the Un-carrier’s historic 100 percent renewable energy pledge and #CleanUpWireless challenge.
“Moving to renewable energy is the right thing to do, and it’s smart business. We’ll continue to be a brand that makes our customers proud,” said John Legere, president and CEO at T-Mobile. “Meanwhile, AT&T just scored a C– and Verizon flat-out FLUNKED OUT according to Green America’s clean energy scorecard. C’mon Backward Blue and Reluctant Red – there’s still time to take my #CleanUpWireless challenge and change this industry for good.”
Earlier this year, T-Mobile launched #CleanUpWireless to challenge AT&T and Verizon to clean up their act and join the Un-carrier in committing to 100 percent clean energy. As part of the challenge, T-Mobile is donating $500,000 to a non-profit dedicated to advancing clean energy initiatives and pledged to triple that amount if the Duopoly commits to 100 percent clean energy by June 1. In response, AT&T announced plans to reach 20 percent clean energy – a step in the right direction, but not nearly enough.
T-Mobile joins Apple, Google, Microsoft and other tech giants as a Green Power Partner. Together, Green Power Partners use billions of kilowatt-hours of green power annually.
Head here for more about T-Mobile’s industry-leading clean energy initiatives.
