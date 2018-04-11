T-Mobile’s Turning Your Tweets Into Trees with #TreeMobile

And, to keep the easy givin’ going that day, T-Mobile is donating another $250,000 to the planet, and customers and employees get to help decide how it’s used by picking their favorite from four worthy Nature Conservancy projects in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app:
- Clean Energy: Build research into innovative clean energy solutions across the U.S.
- Plant a Billion Trees: Restore forests around the globe – they sustain life on earth, and they’re disappearing
- Restore our Coral Reefs: Strengthen and protect the largest and most threatened marine living structures on the planet
- Save the Panther: Protect the beautiful Florida Panther, one of earth’s most endangered animals – only 180 remain
For more information, check the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and do your part on April 17th. Go here for more details about T-Mobile’s ongoing industry-leading clean energy initiatives.
Earth Day Donation: Participate in app by April 18, 2018 at 4:59 am ET; a portion of the donation will go toward administration of the mission of The Nature Conservancy.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 72.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
Media Contacts
T-Mobile US Media Relations
MediaRelations@t-mobile.com