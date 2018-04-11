T-Mobile’s Turning Your Tweets Into Trees with #TreeMobile

April 11, 2018
T-Mobile’s Turning Your Tweets Into Trees with #TreeMobile
Bellevue, Washington — April 11, 2018 — Earth Day is April 22nd and more than a billion people in 192 countries will celebrate the occasion. This year, T-Mobile’s making it easier than EVER to make a difference and on T-Mobile Tuesday, April 17th, absolutely anyone – Un-carrier customers or not – who tweets #TreeMobile will automatically trigger T-Mobile to plant a tree. The Un-carrier will donate up to 50,000 trees – that’s enough to fill 70 football fields with Long Leaf Pine trees – to help The Nature Conservancy reach their goal of planting one billion trees by 2025.
 
And, to keep the easy givin’ going that day, T-Mobile is donating another $250,000 to the planet, and customers and employees get to help decide how it’s used by picking their favorite from four worthy Nature Conservancy projects in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app:
 
  • Clean Energy: Build research into innovative clean energy solutions across the U.S.
  • Plant a Billion Trees: Restore forests around the globe – they sustain life on earth, and they’re disappearing
  • Restore our Coral Reefs: Strengthen and protect the largest and most threatened marine living structures on the planet
  • Save the Panther: Protect the beautiful Florida Panther, one of earth’s most endangered animals – only 180 remain
On top of that, T-Mobile customers and anyone else who wants to make even more of an impact on April 17th can just text “NATURE” to 50555 to make an additional $5 donation to The Nature Conservancy. The donation will be charged to your next monthly bill.  
 
For more information, check the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and do your part on April 17th. Go here for more details about T-Mobile’s ongoing industry-leading clean energy initiatives.
 
# # #
 
Earth Day Donation: Participate in app by April 18, 2018 at 4:59 am ET; a portion of the donation will go toward administration of the mission of The Nature Conservancy.
 
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 72.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
 
Media Contacts
T-Mobile US Media Relations
MediaRelations@t-mobile.com
 
<< Back
  • RSS Feeds  |   Email Alerts

  • Media Library

    Images & Logos
    Videos

  • About Us

    The Company
    Investor Relations

  • Contact Us

    Media Inquiries
    Customer Care

You must be logged in to view this item.



Login

This area is reserved for members of the news media. If you qualify, please update your user profile and check the box marked "Check here to register as an accredited member of the news media". Please include any notes in the "Supporting information for media credentials" box. We will notify you of your status via e-mail in one business day.