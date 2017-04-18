T-Mobile Goes Green with Renewable Energy and an Earth-Friendly T-Mobile Tuesday

The Un-carrier makes largest wind power investment ever by a US wireless company—and thanks customers with free trees just in time for Earth Day

Bellevue, Washington — April 18, 2017 — Ahead of Earth Day 2017, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced magenta is going green with the largest wind power investment ever by a US wireless company. The Un-carrier signed a long-term agreement for up to 160 MW from the new Red Dirt wind project in Oklahoma. This arrangement will help T-Mobile increase efficiencies and power the company’s operations across the US, including retail stores, call centers and network operations.



The 300 MW Red Dirt wind project is owned and will be operated by Enel Green Power North America, Inc. (“EGPNA”) and will be one of EGPNA’s largest wind farms in Oklahoma. It is expected to generate approximately 1,200 GWh of renewable energy annually – equivalent to the energy consumption needs of more than 97,000 U.S. households. Construction of the Red Dirt wind project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2017. Wind power is among the cleanest available sources of renewable energy, according to the EPA.



Keeping with the green theme, today’s T-Mobile Tuesday is just in time for Earth Day and the Un-carrier is thanking customers with a gift to the planet— a free tree! In partnership with Treecycler™, T-Mobile is sponsoring the planting of potentially millions of life-sustaining trees in over 40 reforestation projects across four continents. All customers have to do to plant their free tree is open the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, claim their planting code and choose their project from the Treecycler website —all right from their smartphones.



“For Earth Day 2017, we’re thanking customers with green gifts and making it easy for everyone to do their part for the planet!” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “On top of that – this week’s T-Mobile Tuesday gifts make it easy for our customers to help with reforestation projects around the world – all it takes is a few taps on your smartphone!”



In addition to Treecycler, and as always on Tuesday, there are plenty of thankings to go around for everyone. Today T-Mobile customers get: A $25 Restaurant.com gift card

A free VUDU movie rental

$5 off eco-friendly Lyft Line ridesharing

And 50% off premium Paper Culture earth-friendly cards. Paper Culture uses 100% post-consumer recycled paper so no trees are harmed. In addition, they plant a tree with every order. Un-carrier customers also have the opportunity to win Earth Day-themed gifts including solar powered backpacks, $50 gift certificates to top outdoor gear shops and even a grand prize of a



For more information about T-Mobile Tuesdays, please visit

