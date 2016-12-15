DIRECTV NOW – a $420 value – on a faster, more advanced LTE network.
Bellevue, Washington – December 15, 2016 – T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it is giving AT&T Wireless customers who switch to the Un-carrier with T-Mobile ONE a free year of DIRECTV NOW, a $420 value, starting tomorrow. For AT&T customers who feel trapped … or who are just tired of being ignored by the mega-carrier … or who just want to experience DIRECTV NOW on a faster, more advanced LTE network, now’s the time to make the switch to T-Mobile.
“AT&T wants you to think DIRECTV is theirs exclusively, but that’s a load of crap. Both DIRECTV NOW and the DIRECTV apps stream free on T-Mobile with a faster, more advanced network that covers nearly every American,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “AT&T is so distracted by their new businesses and DIRECTV that they continue to ignore their 110 million wireless customers. Luckily, the Un-carrier’s here to show them how to actually take care of customers!”
To get a free year of DIRECTV NOW covered by T-Mobile, AT&T customers just need to activate two lines and bring their number to T-Mobile ONE. The Un-carrier will give you a $35 monthly bill credit, the monthly cost of DIRECTV NOW, for 12 months – up to $420 total – as long as your lines are active. And, even if you hate DIRECTV NOW (we offer no guarantees, since it’s an AT&T product after all), you still get unlimited LTE data on a faster, more advanced network – all at a better price. All you do is win, win, win.
And for Simple Choice customers, T-Mobile has also added DIRECTV NOW to Binge On – the Un-carrier’s ultra-popular video streaming initiative. With Binge On, eligible Simple Choice customers can watch up to 3x more from any video streaming source, and they can stream DIRECTV NOW – plus more than 100 other video apps including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, DIRECTV and HBO Now – without ever using their high-speed data.
For more information, visit https://explore.t-mobile.com/switch-from-att-to-t-mobile
Video typically streams at 480p. On all plans, if congested, top 3% of data users (>28GB/mo.) may notice reduced speeds due to prioritization. Limited time offer; subject to change. Tax not included. Prompt redemption required. Must be active and in good standing to receive credit. Allow 2 bill cycles. Not combinable with some offers (e.g. Carrier Freedom). 1/account/DIRECTV NOW subscription. Binge On: Qualifying plan required. Video provider may opt-out. You may disable at any time, but will lose benefits.
