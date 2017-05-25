T-Mobile’s DIGITS Goes Live, Bringing Phone Numbers into the Digital Age

DIGITS launches May 31 after successful beta. Every T-Mobile customer will be able to use their phone number across multiple connected devices for free and can get extra DIGITS lines to use on their smartphone or other devices

Data on the devices you share your number with will have max data speed of 512kbps. Limited time offers; subject to change. Without T-Mobile ONE Plus, free DIGITS Talk & Text line may increase up to $10/mo. (w/ AutoPay) after 30 days unless you call 611 to cancel. Up to 5 numbers per device & up to 5 devices per number. DIGITS supports 911 but calls & texts to 911 work best from your landline or primary cell phone/number & without using Wi-Fi; always provide your actual location & callback number to 911 operator; callback may be answered by others sharing your DIGITS line. See DIGITS Terms of Use for additional 911 information.



