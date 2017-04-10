City of Corpus Christi Chooses T-Mobile

Un-carrier provides wireless service to 1,300 employees across departments, helps the city save up to 20%
Bellevue, Washington — April 10 — Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that the City of Corpus Christi, Texas, has switched to the Un-carrier, joining the growing ranks of cities, government agencies and businesses of all sizes who recognize you can get a great value AND great coverage with no compromises.
Corpus Christi deployed T-Mobile service to 1,300 people across numerous departments, transitioning the City from four different wireless providers. With the switch, many people get T-Mobile ONE, which delivers unlimited high-speed data without the need to count and manage data buckets. In total, the City expects to save up to 20 percent through lower wireless costs, streamlined procurement and more efficient inventory management.
“Cities want to focus on serving their citizens, not managing their wireless plan. At T-Mobile, we get it – no one has time to police how much data everyone is using just to avoid surprise overages and penalties,” said Mike Sievert, COO at T-Mobile. “And with T-Mobile, organizations of all sizes are finding that they can get great, blazing fast coverage and a great value without any trade-offs.”
T-Mobile’s LTE network has been the nation’s fastest for three years running according to millions of tests from multiple independent studies (Speedtest.net, Twin Prime and even the FCC). And that’s no different in Corpus Christi, where T-Mobile’s LTE network is the fastest of any nationwide provider with average download and upload speeds of 27.2 Mbps and 15 Mbps respectively for the first quarter of 2017. On top of blazing-fast speed, T-Mobile’s added more than a million square miles of coverage in the last two years, and now covers 99% as many people as Verizon covers.
This summer, T-Mobile is rolling out Extended Range LTE in the Corpus Christi area, giving the city and its citizens even better coverage that works 4x better in building and travels 2x farther from the tower than before.
“Our wireless services had become too complex to manage efficiently. We needed a change to simplify things and save the city money,” said Belinda Mercado, CIO of the City of Corpus Christi, Texas. “We selected T-Mobile as our sole wireless provider because they deliver the simplicity, value and great coverage we need to mobilize the city’s workforce more efficiently.”
Over the past four years, T-Mobile’s relentless efforts to break down wireless barriers, including eliminating annual service contracts, early termination fees, overages and inflated international fees, has changed wireless for good. T-Mobile’s approach – focused on listening to customers and solving their pain points with new levels of transparency, simplicity and flexibility – has radically changed the wireless industry.
T-Mobile gives organizations of all sizes simple, straightforward, predictable pricing to prevent overages and bill shock. So it’s no surpise that since T-Mobile launched Un-carrier for Business in March 2015, the number of businesses choosing T-Mobile has more than doubled, and businesses are using 2X more data on T-Mobile’s 4G LTE network in the last year alone. Now, with unlimited data on T-Mobile ONE, organizations never have to worry about managing data buckets and individual usage.
For more information on switching to T-Mobile, visit: http://business.t-mobile.com.
On all T-Mobile plans, if the network becomes intermittently congested, top 3% of data users (>30 GB/mo.) may notice reduced speeds due to prioritization. Video typically streams on smartphone/tablet at DVD quality (480p).
About T-Mobile
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. The Company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 71.5 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
About the City of Corpus Christi
The City of Corpus Christi is a multi-cultural community located 140 miles southeast of San Antonio on Corpus Christi Bay, an inlet off the Gulf of Mexico. The City comprises of a population of 305,215 and is the fifth largest port in the nation. This All-America City is the 8th largest city in Texas and key industries include petrochemicals, military and tourism. For more information visit us at www.cctexas.com.
# # #
Media Contacts
T-Mobile US Media Relations
MediaRelations@T-Mobile.com
Investor Relations
877-281-TMUS OR 212-358-3210
investor.relations@t-mobile.com