Coolpad Defiant Now Available at T-Mobile, MetroPCS this Summer

June 16, 2017
Heads up - summer arrives in just a few days! For T-Mobile customers looking for an affordable, entry-level smartphone that’s full of features, the Coolpad Defiant is now available online and at participating T-Mobile stores nationwide for just $4 down and $4 a month on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan (FRP: $100). And with a sweet price point like that, you’ll have more money left over for a frosty beverages and summertime BBQs in the heat!
 
The Defiant is rocking a laundry list of features more commonly found in smartphones that cost way more – like a 1.4 GHz quad-core processor, 8GB of internal memory and a slick camera setup for great group photos…or the perfect selfie. No matter what you are up to this summer, T-Mobile has your back with the fastest nationwide 4G LTE network, so sharing those moments has never been easier. MetroPCS customers will be able to snag the Defiant later this summer.
 
For more information on the Coolpad Defiant, visit us here online.  
 
# # #
 
Limited time offers; subject to change.  $25 SIM starter kit, or in stores & on customer service calls, $20 upgrade support charge may be required.  EIP: 24 mo. finance agreement; 0% APR, tax on device due at sale. Device pricing for well-qualified customers. If you cancel service remaining balance is due.
 
