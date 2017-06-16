Coolpad Defiant Now Available at T-Mobile, MetroPCS this Summer

The Defiant is rocking a laundry list of features more commonly found in smartphones that cost way more – like a 1.4 GHz quad-core processor, 8GB of internal memory and a slick camera setup for great group photos…or the perfect selfie. No matter what you are up to this summer, T-Mobile has your back with the fastest nationwide 4G LTE network, so sharing those moments has never been easier. MetroPCS customers will be able to snag the Defiant later this summer.
For more information on the Coolpad Defiant, visit us here online.
# # #
Limited time offers; subject to change. $25 SIM starter kit, or in stores & on customer service calls, $20 upgrade support charge may be required. EIP: 24 mo. finance agreement; 0% APR, tax on device due at sale. Device pricing for well-qualified customers. If you cancel service remaining balance is due.
