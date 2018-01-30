John Legere Throws Down $1.5 million #CleanUpWireless Challenge

January 30, 2018
John Legere Throws Down $1.5 million #CleanUpWireless Challenge

Yesterday, T-Mobile committed to 100% renewable energy by 2021, but that wasn’t good enough for our CEO and president John Legere.  Today, John is throwing down the gauntlet and kicked off the #CleanUpWireless Challenge. To start, we are committing $500,000 to a non-profit dedicated to advancing clean energy initiatives. If one of AT&T or Verizon join us in our commitment by June 1st, we’ll double the total to $1 million. And if both join us? We’ll triple it! That’s $1.5 million dedicated to push forward clean energy.
 
After all, that’s what T-Mobile does:  Change Wireless for Good!
 
While the duopoly may not listen to us, they might listen to the will of the people. We’re asking everyone with a passion for clean energy and a healthy planet to make their voice heard.
  • Go to the Green America “Hang Up on Fossil Fuels” campaign page and let Randall @ AT&T and Lowell @ Verizon know that they should match T-Mobile’s commitment.  
  • Flood the @AT&T and @Verizon social media accounts with demands that they join T-Mobile to #CleanUpWireless  
 
Changing wireless for the good goes beyond abolishing long-held industry norms like overage penalties, exorbitant international data roaming and ever-increasing taxes & fees. It’s about changing all of wireless.  To make real, impactful change, we need the wireless industry to join our commitment and that starts with the Duopoly.
 
John Legere quotes:
  • “Our mission is changing wireless for good – ALL of wireless.”
 
  • “We’re going to drag the other guys kicking and screaming into the clean power future… like we have with every other major change in wireless over the last five years.”
 
  • “You know they love to ignore me, but they can’t ignore the powerful masses!”
 
  • “If we get loud enough, we may actually be able to force the Duopoly to do something good…Something that benefits more than just their wallets – something that future generations can thank us for.”
 
Additional Assets: 
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XJgTB4afPvI" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>
 
<< Back
  • RSS Feeds  |   Email Alerts

  • Media Library

    Images & Logos
    Videos

  • About Us

    The Company
    Investor Relations

  • Contact Us

    Media Inquiries
    Customer Care

You must be logged in to view this item.



Login

This area is reserved for members of the news media. If you qualify, please update your user profile and check the box marked "Check here to register as an accredited member of the news media". Please include any notes in the "Supporting information for media credentials" box. We will notify you of your status via e-mail in one business day.