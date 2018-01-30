John Legere Throws Down $1.5 million #CleanUpWireless Challenge

Go to the Green America “Hang Up on Fossil Fuels” campaign page and let Randall @ AT&T and Lowell @ Verizon know that they should match T-Mobile’s commitment.

Flood the @AT&T and @Verizon social media accounts with demands that they join T-Mobile to #CleanUpWireless

“Our mission is changing wireless for good – ALL of wireless.”

“We’re going to drag the other guys kicking and screaming into the clean power future… like we have with every other major change in wireless over the last five years.”

“You know they love to ignore me, but they can’t ignore the powerful masses!”

“If we get loud enough, we may actually be able to force the Duopoly to do something good…Something that benefits more than just their wallets – something that future generations can thank us for.”