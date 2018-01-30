John Legere Throws Down $1.5 million #CleanUpWireless Challenge

Yesterday, T-Mobile committed to 100% renewable energy by 2021, but that wasn’t good enough for our CEO and president John Legere. Today, John is throwing down the gauntlet and kicked off the #CleanUpWireless Challenge. To start, we are committing $500,000 to a non-profit dedicated to advancing clean energy initiatives. If one of AT&T or Verizon join us in our commitment by June 1st, we’ll double the total to $1 million. And if both join us? We’ll triple it! That’s $1.5 million dedicated to push forward clean energy.
After all, that’s what T-Mobile does: Change Wireless for Good!
While the duopoly may not listen to us, they might listen to the will of the people. We’re asking everyone with a passion for clean energy and a healthy planet to make their voice heard.
- Go to the Green America “Hang Up on Fossil Fuels” campaign page and let Randall @ AT&T and Lowell @ Verizon know that they should match T-Mobile’s commitment.
- Flood the @AT&T and @Verizon social media accounts with demands that they join T-Mobile to #CleanUpWireless
Changing wireless for the good goes beyond abolishing long-held industry norms like overage penalties, exorbitant international data roaming and ever-increasing taxes & fees. It’s about changing all of wireless. To make real, impactful change, we need the wireless industry to join our commitment and that starts with the Duopoly.
John Legere quotes:
- “Our mission is changing wireless for good – ALL of wireless.”
- “We’re going to drag the other guys kicking and screaming into the clean power future… like we have with every other major change in wireless over the last five years.”
- “You know they love to ignore me, but they can’t ignore the powerful masses!”
- “If we get loud enough, we may actually be able to force the Duopoly to do something good…Something that benefits more than just their wallets – something that future generations can thank us for.”
Additional Assets:
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XJgTB4afPvI" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>