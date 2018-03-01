T-Mobile Opens Its Biggest Customer Care Facility Yet and Adds Hundreds of New Jobs

Bellevue, Washington and North Charleston, South Carolina — March 1, 2018 — T-Mobile made history weeks ago with the highest EVER score from J.D. Power and Associates for unparalleled customer care in wireless, but the Un-carrier’s work is just getting started! Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) opened the doors to its brand new, state-of-the-art customer care facility in North Charleston, South Carolina, creating hundreds of new jobs that will support customers of America’s fastest-growing wireless company.
“The secret to T-Mobile’s amazing growth over the past five years is our unwavering commitment to eliminating our customers' pain points. The key to making that happen is our people, especially our frontline - like the rockstars in North Charleston who provide our direct link to nearly 73 million customers,” said Callie Field, EVP of Customer Care. “Just compare us to the competition! While we’re investing in our customers with this brand-new facility and hiring more fabulous people, the Duopoly has closed at least seven care facilities in the past 18 months. Is it any surprise wireless users name T-Mobile the best provider for customer service?”
T-Mobile has been a fixture in the Charleston community for more than 10 years. After the last five years of explosive growth, with the company more than doubling its customer base to nearly 73 million, T-Mobile identified North Charleston as an ideal location to increase its footprint. When fully ramped, the facility will house 1,200 care employees who will support T-Mobile’s postpaid customers.
T-Mobile believes that a supportive and inspiring work environment is important for the retention and satisfaction of its employees, and is key to retaining customers and ensuring they’re happy with their service. This new facility, with a full-on fitness center, game room and relaxation center, will keep T-Mobile’s Charleston team well-armed, well-staffed and fired up to give its customers the help they need. Things like this only add to T-Mobile’s reputation as an awesome place to work. In fact, just two weeks ago, T-Mobile was featured by Fortune as one of the ”100 Best Companies to Work For” in the U.S. That joins a 2016 “Best Place to Work in South Carolina” award by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, among others.
Another important part of T-Mobile’s culture is engagement with its local communities. T-Mobile has long been active in the greater Charleston community, where employees support the Carolina Youth Development Center, My Sisters House, the Lowcountry Foodbank, Charleston Pride Parade, and Letters to Military Veterans, just to name a few. To celebrate the grand opening of its new facility, the T-Mobile Foundation is giving a $10,000 grant to the Carolina Youth Development Center.
