The Pride of Dallas

Bathed in heat, awash in love and powered by pride, thousands put boots to pavement last weekend in Dallas for the city's annual Pride celebration and parade, presented by T-Mobile.It wasn't the last pride event where the magenta and purple will be prominent in this season of #UnlimitedPride, but it was the last in which we are presenting sponsors. And it was an epic display of the pride and inclusion that these events represent."Nothing brings diversity to life like Dallas Pride," says Tanya Crews, Marketing Specialist and chair of our Diversity & Inclusion Dallas chapter. "When employees from all corners of the business come together in solidarity for pride, something magical really happens. And I couldn't be more proud of MetroPCS and T-Mobile for bringing together our brands, mobilizing for equality and supporting #UnlimitedPride."Perhaps the best way to describe the scene in Dallas on Sept. 17 is through pictures. Take a look.