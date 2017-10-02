The Pride of Dallas

October 02, 2017
The Pride of Dallas
Bathed in heat, awash in love and powered by pride, thousands put boots to pavement last weekend in Dallas for the city's annual Pride celebration and parade, presented by T-Mobile.

It wasn't the last pride event where the magenta and purple will be prominent in this season of #UnlimitedPride, but it was the last in which we are presenting sponsors. And it was an epic display of the pride and inclusion that these events represent.

"Nothing brings diversity to life like Dallas Pride," says Tanya Crews, Marketing Specialist and chair of our Diversity & Inclusion Dallas chapter. "When employees from all corners of the business come together in solidarity for pride, something magical really happens. And I couldn't be more proud of MetroPCS and T-Mobile for bringing together our brands, mobilizing for equality and supporting #UnlimitedPride."

Perhaps the best way to describe the scene in Dallas on Sept. 17 is through pictures. Take a look.











<< Back
  • RSS Feeds  |   Email Alerts

  • Media Library

    Images & Logos
    Videos

  • About Us

    The Company
    Investor Relations

  • Contact Us

    Media Inquiries
    Customer Care

You must be logged in to view this item.



Login

This area is reserved for members of the news media. If you qualify, please update your user profile and check the box marked "Check here to register as an accredited member of the news media". Please include any notes in the "Supporting information for media credentials" box. We will notify you of your status via e-mail in one business day.