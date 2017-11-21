T-Mobile Sounds Off in Support of Veterans

A message to veterans and their families from Andrew Sherrard, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at T-Mobile

Saturday, Nov. 11, was Veterans Day — a time to honor those who have served in the US Armed Forces. At T-Mobile, it was an opportunity to shine a light on the huge value veterans bring to T-Mobile — and to thank those who have given so much to our country.This year, as part of our ongoing support of veterans, T-Mobile was proud to be a first-time sponsor of the Veteran's Day Parade in New York City — the single largest Veteran's Day celebration in the U.S. And what a year to start — the NYC Parade marked the centennial of America's entry into World War I.We also marked the occasion by bringing in 200 T-Mobile veterans from across the country to march in the parade right alongside the T-Mobile float. We even created a PSA in support of veterans that aired several times on NYC station WPIX on November 11.To further amplify T-Mobile’s support of veterans, Andrew Sherrard and other veterans from the Un-carrier rang the NASDAQ stock exchange's closing bell on November 9.T-Mobile’s Military Honor & Support Community (MHSC) employee network has 3,500 members providing an important and powerful way for vets and their families, friends and allies to educate, support and serve. All T-Mobile employees who are veterans, or simply want to work toward making T-Mobile an even better workplace for veterans, are encouraged to join their local MHSC network.This year, MHSC members and frontline employees received their own Mobilize for Service t-shirts to show their support of veterans. And, finally, all employees received an "I Support Veterans" bracelet along with a personal note from MHSC Exec Sponsors Andrew Sherrard, EVP & CCO and Marty Pisciotti, VP Careers, inviting everyone to give a #MobilizeForService shout out to T-Mobile vets, reservists and active duty.Among the more than 20,000 people gathered in New York Nov. 11 for America's largest Veterans Day parade were some 200 veterans who also happen to be some of T-Mobile's finest employees. And they were joined in spirit by thousands of their T-Mobile colleagues around the country who took to social media and to their own streets for local parades. They said, "thank you," to the veterans in their lives and to those they didn't know.Because what we have in common is more important and powerful than differences, we all held a flag in our hands and our hearts on Saturday, and this is what it looked like.