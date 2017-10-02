T-Mobile ONE-WITH-NETFLIX

October 02, 2017
T-Mobile ONE-WITH-NETFLIX
Life should be entertaining. And that entertainment should be unlimited. Just like the mobile internet T-Mobile customers carry around in their pockets.

That’s the simple message the Un-carrier wanted to send by giving our T-Mobile ONE family plan customers #NetflixOnUs. Everyone at T-Mobile is psyched to shake up the industry again with this latest Un-carrier move. And T-Mobile teammates from across the country showed it by taking part in #NetflixOnMe.

