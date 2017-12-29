Mobilizing for Good: T-Mobile Employees Give >$3.4M in 2017

On #GivingTuesday, more than 10,000 T-Mobile employees donated to 3,570 different non-profits

Employees have logged over 36,000 volunteer hours in 2017

And, since our T-Mobile Foundation matching program launched in October 2015, together we have given over $6M to non-profits

T-Mobile employees in California volunteering with Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside.

True, 'tis the season to give. But Team Magenta has been busy giving all year long! The T-Mobile Foundation together withT-Mobile employees gave a combined >$3.4M to more than 4,600 non-profits in 2017 alone! Together we’ve supported disaster response, hunger relief, youth development, health research, humanitarian aid, and many more causes. T-Mobile empowers all employees to change our communities for good -- every single day.Through the employee giving program, the T-Mobile Foundation matches Team Magenta’s charitable donations to thousands of eligible organizations, dollar for dollar and $10 per volunteer hour- up to $1,500 per employee per calendar year! Since the program launced in October 2015, employees have helped T-Mobile give over $6M to more than 5,500 non-profits. So, we’re stepping up our game too: on January 1, 2018, the match limit will increase to from $1,500 to $2,000 per employee per year. We won’t stop supporting the causes employees care about!T-Mobile’s Huddle Up Volunteer Grants program is an opportunity for teams of employees to apply for $5,000 grants to support volunteer acvities with youth focused non-profits. In Flint, MI 30 employees from Retail, T-Mobile for Business, and Engineering volunteered to support Keep Growing Detroit, an urban farm that helps nearly 20,000 low-income families grow their own food and feed the community with home-grown fruit and vegetables. In Richmond, five volunteers built out facilities at Change the World RVA, a teen homeless shelter serving the more than 1,800 homeless teens in the Richmond Public Schools.We love to see employees giving their time, money, and talent to support what they are passionate about and to be forces for good. T-Mobile employees have mobilized for good this year, and we’ll keep the momentum going through 2018.