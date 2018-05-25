Calling All Young Visionaries! T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge Ends Soon

Trailblazing teens and young adults: submit your revolutionary ideas through May 31st
Bellevue, Washington — May 25, 2018
What:
The deadline is quickly approaching for trailblazing teens and young adults to submit their ideas for the T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge. Any young person between the age of 13-23 in the US and Puerto Rico who want to make a long-lasting positive impact in their community can submit their ideas at www.T-Mobile.com/Changemaker up until Thursday May 31 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.
On March 28, 2018, the Un-carrier launched the T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge. Through the contest, T-Mobile and partner Ashoka are kickstarting 25 revolutionary ideas from the nation’s most visionary youth who want to improve their own neighborhoods and communities.
The 25 teams with winning ideas will be announced in July 2018 and will get an all-expenses paid trip to T-Mobile’s Headquarters in Seattle later this summer for a two-day intensive Changemaker Lab focused on mentorship and skills development. In addition, winning teams will get new devices and a share of $57,000 in seed funding from the T-Mobile Foundation – plus an opportunity to meet T-Mobile CEO, John Legere! Teams will finish the Lab with robust plans to take their ideas and make them reality – along with the resources they need to keep their projects going long-term.
Youth are stepping up, taking action and driving change on a wide range of today’s most urgent social and environmental issues -- safety, education, poverty, inequality, food and water security and more. T-Mobile wants to hear what inspires young people to improve their communities and how they see that change coming about. Ideas can be big or small, as long as they drive positive change, are sustainable, and can make a lasting impact.
Background:
Inspired by America’s youth activism, the T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge was created in partnership with and sponsored by Ashoka, the world’s leading network of systems-changing social entrepreneurs. As America’s Un-carrier, T-Mobile knows a thing or two about fixing what’s broken and driving change – and Changemaker Challenge is focused squarely on empowering the next generation of changemakers and giving young people a powerful platform to kickstart their own revolutionary ideas for making positive, long lasting changes in their communities. For more details go to: www.T-Mobile.com/Changemaker
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest open to residents of the 50 U.S. & Puerto Rico ages 13-23. March 28, 2018-May 31, 2018. Click here for full rules and entry details. Void where prohibited by law. Ashoka is the sponsor of this contest.
