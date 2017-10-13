Now at T-Mobile, Buy One LG V30 Get One $500 Off

October 13, 2017
Now at T-Mobile, Buy One LG V30 Get One $500 Off
It’s time to trick or treat yo’ self with a sweet deal on the latest LG phones at
T-Mobile. Now, and only for a limited time, pick up the new LG V30® and get $500 back on a second LG V30, or get the sleek LG G6® or LG V20® and get a second G6 or V20 FREE after rebate. To take advantage of these offers, simply put your new devices on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan and add a line. T-Mobile customers can mix and match this offer and get up to $500 back on the equal or lower cost device. In other words, that’s $500 MORE you’ll have to spend on all things pumpkin spice this October.

And, if you’ve been thinking about taking home a tablet, now is the time! Un-carrier customers can combine this offer and get a G Pad X® or G Pad™ X2 PLUS on us when activated on EIP with a qualifying rate plan.  
 
The new LG V30 is available in T-Mobile stores nationwide today for just $80 down and $30 a month (FRP: $800). The LG G6 is available for only $20 down and $20 a month (FRP: $500), and the LG V20 is available for $0 down and $16 a month (FRP: $384).  
 
To get your rebate, register your LG smartphones on the T-Mobile Promotions Hub and you’ll get a prepaid MasterCard® of up to $500 in the mail. If you combine your offer to get the G Pad on us, you’ll receive $10 monthly bill credits over 24 months to cover the cost of your tablet.
 
These offers are only available for a limited time, so hurry over to T-Mobile.com or the nearest participating store to grab yours today.
 
Limited time offer; subject to change. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance becomes due. For well qualified customers. 24-month financing agreements on both devices required. 0% APR. Full tax on pre-rebate price due at sale. Rebate on device with lower or same price ($500 max) via Prepaid MasterCard© Card, issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC. Card terms and conditions apply; card expires. Must be active and in good standing when card is processed. Allow 8 weeks.

Media Contacts
T-Mobile US Media Relations
MediaRelations@T-Mobile.com

 
