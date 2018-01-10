T-Mobile Unveils Major Smartphone Deals to Start the New Year Right

Bellevue, Washington — January 10, 2018 — The Un-carrier just ran circles around the competition in 2017, and it’s not slowing down. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today unveiled the industry’s hottest deals on the industry’s hottest smartphones. Even better, there’s something for everyone – new AND existing customers. Starting this Friday, the Un-carrier’s got three irresistible offers:
- Buy One, Get One (up to $700 or more) on TWELVE superphones from Samsung, LG and another major player when you switch a line to the Un-carrier;
- If you just need one new smartphone, get $150 back on the latest from Samsung and LG after rebate, plus the value of your trade-in;
- Get up to $650 when you tell Verizon, “it’s not me, it’s you” -- #GetOutoftheRed now also pays off your Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+ and another ultra-popular smartphone.
T-Mobile knows how to treat you right – two major independent studies just named the Un-carrier #1 in overall customer satisfaction. And with T-Mobile ONE, you’ll get unlimited LTE data on America’s best unlimited network, Netflix included on family plans, free stuff every T-Mobile Tuesday and taxes and fees included. And when traveling, you’ll get free texting all flight long and a free hour of smartphone Wi-Fi on Gogo-equipped domestic flights, plus free data roaming in 140+ countries and destinations.
Buy One, Get One
Dump your carrier for T-Mobile, and when you buy a new Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6, LG V30 or LG V30+, you’ll get one free after rebate. When you buy a Galaxy S8+, Active or Note 8, you’ll get up to $750 back.
Plus, T-Mobile’s got BOGOs on three more smartphones from another top brand, and you can get up to $700 off two more smartphones from that same major player, when you buy one.
These offers are available for all new and existing customers. Just trade-in one of many qualifying smartphones, port in a number, get your new phones on the Un-carrier’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) and activate them on T-Mobile! And, the funds come back to you via a mail-in rebate.
$150 Off
Only looking for one new smartphone? T-Mobile’s got something for you, too. New and existing customers can get $150 back via rebate when they purchase the latest from Samsung or LG on T-Mobile’s no-interest EIP and trade in one of many qualifying smartphones. Plus, you’ll get the added value of your trade-in!
Smartphones eligible for $150 back include the Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy Note8, LG G6, LG V30 and LG V30+.
Even More Reasons to #GetOutoftheRed
If you’re feeling stuck in your Verizon relationship, T-Mobile will now pay off 13 popular smartphones (up to $650 via virtual prepaid card) when you switch and sign up for T-Mobile ONE Plus or T-Mobile ONE Plus International. The Un-carrier is adding five phones to #GetOutoftheRed including the Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL and one more bestseller! No more giving up the phone you love when you switch – keep your phone and your phone number when you join T-Mobile!
These three deals can be combined on the same account – including for T-Mobile for Business customers -- but not on the same line, and they’re all available for a limited time at T-Mobile stores nationwide and online. So get a move on! For all the details on the Samsung offers, go here.
# # #
On all T-Mobile plans, if congested, customers using >50GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds due to data prioritization. Video typically streams at 480p. Offers subject to change. Full device tax due at sale. For well-qualified customers. Example pricing (Note8): $230 down and $30/mo x 24 mo. (Pre-rebate price $950) 0% APR. If you cancel wireless service remaining balance becomes due. BOGO: Qualifying credit & service req’d. Rebate on device of lesser value via prepaid card, allow 8 weeks. $150 Back: Qualifying credit & service. 12/account. Allow 8 weeks. GetOutoftheRed: New financed or leased device, qualifying credit, service, port-in, 60+ days with carrier, and timely redemption required. Must in good standing when payment is processed; typically 15-30 days. 1 offer/subscriber, up to 5 lines. Prepaid cards issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC. Terms & conditions apply.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 72.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
Media Contacts
T-Mobile US Media Relations
MediaRelations@t-mobile.com
Investor Relations
877-281-TMUS OR 212-358-3210
investor.relations@t-mobile.com