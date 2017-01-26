T-Mobile Permanently Boosts LTE Capacity Nearly 20x Ahead of the Super Bowl in Houston

“When carriers get ready for big events, they just bring in a lot of temporary, short-term fixes. That’s not how we roll, so when we souped up T-Mobile’s network in Houston, we did it permanently and all through the city -- not just in one place and not just for the weekend,” said Neville Ray, T-Mobile CTO. “For us, just being the fastest and most advanced LTE network is never enough. We push the limits every day, and I predict T-Mobile’s LTE network will be the fastest at this year’s game, just as we were last year!”
T-Mobile achieved these massive increases in capacity with:
- more LTE spectrum, including Extended Range LTE (more lanes on the LTE highway, with a signal that goes twice as far from the tower and is four times better in buildings);
- three carrier aggregation for a total of 35+35 MHz of LTE (all our LTE signals are combined together to make one really big, really awesome signal);
- new small cells and Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) (lots – srsly, LOTS – more LTE antennas pumping out signals inside buildings and in other spots where regular towers don’t reach as well);
- 4x4 Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) and 256 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM), making our LTE even faster! (some advanced AF technology that nobody else in the US has rolled out yet).
The Un-carrier’s LTE network covers more than 99% as many people as Verizon covers and is the nation’s fastest – according to multiple sources, not paid consultants – and the nation’s most advanced with more LTE Advanced technologies deployed than any other US wireless provider. In fact, T-Mobile achieved a global first – which is yet to be matched in the US – with the rollout of 4x4 MIMO and 256 QAM last fall.
For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit www.t-mobile.com/coverage.
Capable device required for Extended Range LTE, three carrier aggregation, 4x4 MIMO and 256 QAM.
