T-Mobile Named by NGLCC and NBIC as a Best-of-the-Best Company for Diversity & Inclusion

Well over 60 percent of T-Mobile employees self-identify as minorities, making the Un-carrier the most diverse company in US wireless. And T-Mobile also has one of the most active Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) programs in America. More than one-quarter of all T-Mobile employees belong to at least one of the company’s nationwide D&I networks, ranging from the LGBT Pride and Allies Network to the Women’s Leadership Network to Veterans and Allies. Together, members of these networks have dedicated their time and energy to create a work environment where all T-Mobile employees can bring their authentic selves to work.
“Our diversity is our strength -- it’s our incredible employees that make T-Mobile such a great place to work and such a fierce competitor,” said John Legere, president and CEO at T-Mobile. “Having a supportive work environment that celebrates individuality is a key driver of the Un-carrier’s success!”
“The Best-of-the-Best designation honors corporations for their commitment to America’s diverse employees and business owners, which includes LGBT, people of color, women, and people with disabilities,” said NGLCC Co-Founder and President Justin Nelson. “This designation is highly competitive and is bestowed only to corporations that we see constantly striving to strengthen and celebrate diversity. These corporations being honored are true leaders in ongoing global commitments to create a better future for all diverse communities in business.”
Today’s announcement adds to a long and growing list of such honors and underscores T-Mobile’s long commitment to diversity and inclusion:
- The Human Rights Campaign recognized T-Mobile for the 5th year in a row as a 2018 Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Employees
- Forbes ranked T-Mobile as one of the 2018 Best Employers for Diversity
- Fortune ranked T-Mobile as one of the 2017 Best Workplaces for Diversity
- The U.S. Business Leadership Network recognized T-Mobile as a 2017 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion
