For AT&T customers who switched to T-Mobile with a free year of DIRECTV NOW, the Un-carrier’s doing right by you with the addition of a full, free year of Hulu
Bellevue, Washington – January 25, 2017 – T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced they are giving a free year of Hulu to every AT&T customer who switched to the Un-carrier for a free year of DIRECTV NOW …. Because, well, as the New York Post put it, DIRECTV NOW is “a total disaster.” And as The Verge said, the streaming service “appears to be a complete mess” and “users report constant errors and a near-unusable service.” And as Tom’s Guide noted, AT&T’s over-the-top app is “sluggish, buggy and sometimes broken” and “not ready for prime time.” And, well, you get the idea.
So, to make things right for those new T-Mobile customers, the Un-carrier is giving everyone who participated in this deal a free year of Hulu – an awesome streaming service that actually works – on top of their free year of DIRECTV NOW.
“It turns out DIRECTV NOW is barely watchable, but we’ve got our customers’ backs! So, every former AT&T customer who took us up on our offer now gets a free year of Hulu on us – and they get to enjoy it on a faster, more advanced network with unlimited data!” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “Even I can’t believe AT&T spent $67 billion on DIRECTV and still couldn’t roll out a streaming service that worked! <shock face emoji>”
T-Mobile customers love streaming video. In fact, they stream twice as much as the carrier customers. And who can blame them! When you have unlimited high-speed data – and you don’t have to share with everyone else in the family – you can watch without limits.
Every former AT&T customer who signed up for a free year of DIRECTV NOW will receive a notification from T-Mobile in the coming weeks with a unique code good for a free year of Hulu Limited Commercials service.
Video typically streams at 480p. On all T-Mobile plans, during congestion the top 3% of data users (>28 GB/mo.) may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to data prioritization. Limited time offer; subject to change. Prompt redemption required. 1 subscription/code.
