For AT&T customers who switched to T-Mobile with a free year of DIRECTV NOW, the Un-carrier’s doing right by you with the addition of a full, free year of Hulu

Video typically streams at 480p. On all T-Mobile plans, during congestion the top 3% of data users (>28 GB/mo.) may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to data prioritization. Limited time offer; subject to change. Prompt redemption required. 1 subscription/code.



