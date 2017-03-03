Join Up & Gear Up! Switch to T-Mobile and Score an iPhone 7

“As if you needed any more reason to join the Un-carrier—now, you can switch the family to T-Mobile, get everybody a new iPhone 7 on us AND get yourself an extra line for free,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “T-Mobile customers are the most satisfied in wireless, and I want every single carrier customer out there to switch over NOW and see why!”
To get your new iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, simply bring your number to T-Mobile and sign up for T-Mobile ONE—with monthly taxes and fees included. Trade-in any qualifying phone and get your new iPhone on T-Mobile’s interest-free Equipment Installment Plan (EIP). You’ll get instant credit for your trade-in, and then, after registering online, you’ll get a prepaid MasterCard® in the mail with your rebate which you can apply to your remaining EIP balance.
Have a big family or small business? No problem. This offer is good for up to 12 iPhone 7 devices—all on us!
This offer comes right on top of T-Mobile’s limited-time offer to give customers with at least 2 lines an additional line of service—absolutely FREE. Combined with the Un-carrier’s offer of two lines of T-Mobile ONE for $100, getting an extra line free means you can now get THREE lines of T-Mobile ONE for that same $100 a month with AutoPay.
It’s never been a better time for carrier customers to give the Un-carrier a look. On top of all these freebies, you’ll be on T-Mobile’s super-advanced, wicked-fast LTE network – the nation’s fastest according to multiple sources (Speedtest.net, Twin Prime, and even the FCC), with LTE availability that is neck and neck with Verizon (OpenSignal). In fact, studies of real people using their real devices where they really live, work and play show the T-Mobile network is neck and neck with Verizon—if not ahead.
To get your iPhone on the house after rebate, head in to any participating T-Mobile store. For more information on this offer, please visit www.t-mobile.com/offers/iphoneoffer.
On all T-Mobile plans, if the network becomes intermittently congested, top 3% of data users (>28GB/mo.) may notice reduced speeds due to prioritization. Limited time offers; subject to change. iPhone On Us: If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance at full price is due; rebate may be used to cover remaining balance. Pricing for well qualified customers. iPhone 7 $649.99; $25.99 down and $26/mo. x 24 mo. before trade-in & prepaid card. 0% APR. Plus tax. Prepaid cards issued by Citibank N.A., member FDIC, pursuant to a license from MasterCard Int’l, conditions and expiration apply. Must be active and in good standing; allow 8 weeks. Not combinable with some offers (Carrier Freedom). 128GB and 256GB iPhone 7 and 7 Plus available for an extra $100 or $200 respectively. Free Line: Qual’g credit req’d. Customers cancelling a line after 2/27/17 not eligible. May take up to 2 bill cycles. 1/acct. Taxes/fees may be applied to pre- bill credit price on some legacy plans.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. The Company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 71.5 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
