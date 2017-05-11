New Alcatel A30 TABLET 8” Hits Stores Tomorrow, May 12th

May 11, 2017
New Alcatel A30 TABLET 8” Hits Stores Tomorrow, May 12th
Step your multi-screen game up this spring on the fastest nationwide 4G LTE network with a new tablet from Alcatel! Available online and at participating T-Mobile stores nationwide starting tomorrow, the A30 TABLET will run you just $5 down and $5 a month on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan (FRP: $125).
 
With a sleek design, great battery life and 5MP front/back cameras, the A30 TABLET is the perfect LTE tablet to stream movies, stay connected with friends and family or just check on your smorgasbord of social media accounts. And to make your experience even better, you can do it all while rocking unlimited LTE data on your T-Mobile ONE plan for just $20 a month when you add a tablet to your voice line. No data overages, no hassles, with taxes and monthly fees included.
 
# # #
 
On all T-Mobile plans, if the network becomes intermittently congested, top 3% of data users (>30 GB/mo.) may notice reduced speeds due to prioritization. Limited time offers; subject to change.  $25 SIM starter kit, or in stores & on customer service calls, $20 upgrade support charge may be required. EIP: 24 mo. finance agreement; 0% APR. Device pricing for well-qualified customers. If you cancel service remaining balance is due. Sales tax and regulatory fees included in monthly service price.
 
