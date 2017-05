New Alcatel A30 TABLET 8” Hits Stores Tomorrow, May 12th

# # #



On all T-Mobile plans, if the network becomes intermittently congested, top 3% of data users (>30 GB/mo.) may notice reduced speeds due to prioritization. Limited time offers; subject to change. $25 SIM starter kit, or in stores & on customer service calls, $20 upgrade support charge may be required. EIP: 24 mo. finance agreement; 0% APR. Device pricing for well-qualified customers. If you cancel service remaining balance is due. Sales tax and regulatory fees included in monthly service price.



Media Contacts

T-Mobile US Media Relations

MediaRelations@t-mobile.com