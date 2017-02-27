T-Mobile Thanks Customers with a FREE Line of Service

Now, with the Un-carrier’s latest deal, customers can get 3 lines of T-Mobile ONE for just $100.
Bellevue, Washington — February 27, 2017 — T-Mobile is about to thank you like you’ve never been thanked before! Starting Wednesday, March 1st, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is giving current customers an ENORMOUS thanking with an additional line of service—absolutely FREE. Virtually every T-Mobile customer with at least two voice lines can get an additional line for free after bill credits.
“Today, I’m thanking customers by giving them one of the things they want the most – a way to connect more of their family or more of their devices all the time,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “That’s why we’re giving customers a free line to use any way they choose!”
Current Un-carrier customers with at least two voice lines can use that extra line however they want. Get an extra line of unlimited T-Mobile ONE. Or if you have Simple Choice, you’ll get an extra Simple Choice line with your same data plan. Or use your free line for a new tablet or smartwatch. Or turn your car into a 4G LTE hotspot and a lot more with SyncUp Drive. It’s your call!
Right now, combined with the Un-carrier’s offer of two lines of T-Mobile ONE for $100, getting an extra line free means you can now get THREE lines of T-Mobile ONE for that same $100 a month with AutoPay!
This offer applies to all those with T-Mobile ONE, Simple Choice and Simple Choice No Credit plans – almost anyone with two or more postpaid voice lines. Even small businesses with up to 11 lines can get in on the deal on their T-Mobile @Work account.
While this deal will be available for a limited time only, you can keep your free line as long as you’re on an eligible T-Mobile plan and in good standing or until you make changes. To add your free line, just walk (or run) into any participating T-Mobile store.
For more information, please visit www.t-mobile.com/offers/3rdLineFree.
On all T-Mobile plans, if the network becomes intermittently congested, top 3% of data users (>28GB/mo.) may notice reduced speeds due to prioritization. Limited time offers; subject to change. Free Line: Qual’g credit req’d. Customers cancelling a line after 2/27/17 not eligible. May take up to 2 bill cycles. 1/acct; must keep existing lines. Taxes/fees may be applied to pre- bill credit price on some legacy plans.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. The Company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 71.5 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
T-Mobile Media Contacts
T-Mobile US Media Relations
MediaRelations@T-Mobile.com