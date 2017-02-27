T-Mobile Thanks Customers with a FREE Line of Service

On all T-Mobile plans, if the network becomes intermittently congested, top 3% of data users (>28GB/mo.) may notice reduced speeds due to prioritization. Limited time offers; subject to change. Free Line: Qual’g credit req’d. Customers cancelling a line after 2/27/17 not eligible. May take up to 2 bill cycles. 1/acct; must keep existing lines. Taxes/fees may be applied to pre- bill credit price on some legacy plans.



About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. The Company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 71.5 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit

T-Mobile Media Contacts

T-Mobile US Media Relations