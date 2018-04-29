T-MOBILE AND SPRINT TO COMBINE, ACCELERATING 5G INNOVATION & INCREASING COMPETITION

Related Photos

T-Mobile and Sprint leaders share details on Sunday, April 29, 2018 in New York during a call announcing the two companies will combine, supercharging T-Mobile’s Un-carrier strategy to disrupt the industry and lay the foundation for U.S. companies and innovators to lead in the 5G era. (Charles Sykes/AP Images for T-Mobile and Sprint)

Sprint President Michel Combes, from left, T-Mobile CEO John Legere, Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure, and T-Mobile President and COO Mike Sievert enjoy a laugh as they announce the two companies will come together, creating thousands of American jobs, boosting economic growth and supercharging 5G on Sunday, April 29, 2018 in New York. (Charles Sykes/AP Images for T-Mobile and Sprint)

T-Mobile CFO Braxton Carter, left, is all smiles with Sprint CFO and President Michel Combes, T-Mobile CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure as they share details Sunday April 29, 2018, in New York during a call announcing the companies will combine to create America’s highest capacity mobile network.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere, left, and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure take questions from Twitter on Sunday April 29, 2018, in New York during a call announcing that the companies will combine creating a fierce competitor in wireless, video, and broadband able to deliver lower prices and greater competition. (Charles Sykes/AP Images for T-Mobile and Sprint)

T-Mobile CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Join Forces to Accelerate a Nationwide 5G Network for All

