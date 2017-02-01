It’s Official – T-Mobile #1 in Customer Service Satisfaction

Un-carrier ranked #1 in Customer Service Satisfaction, Most Likely to Recommend, Net Promoter Score and Overall Customer Satisfaction, based on Nielsen Mobile Insights survey data*
Bellevue, Washington – February 1, 2017 –According to the latest data from Nielsen Mobile Insights (NMI), T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) closed out 2016 ranked #1 in Customer Service Satisfaction ahead of Verizon, AT&T and Sprint. And, nobody was better than the Un-carrier in Customer Service Satisfaction All. Year. Long. This isn’t just back to back, this is back to back times twelve.
And to throw some magenta icing on the cake, T-Mobile closed out 2016 on top as the #1 wireless service provider in Overall Customer Satisfaction, Net Promoter Score and Likelihood to Recommend. In baseball, that’s called a grand slam.
“We have the best damn care team in the business – at this point, that’s not even up for debate,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “But like everyone else at this company, our care team takes ‘we won’t stop’ pretty literally. They’ve got their sights on being the #1 care team in any industry, anywhere – not just wireless. That was so 2016.”
Nielsen surveys more than 30,000 participants each month in both English and Spanish, and Nielsen’s research includes social media and mobile apps as standalone customer service channels. For more information on Nielsen Mobile Insights, check out the details here.
Hey Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint… #wewontstop.
*Based on T-Mobile’s interpretation of Nielsen’s Mobile Insights data using subscriber’s self-reported rating of Overall Satisfaction with Customer Service and Overall Customer Satisfaction on a scale from 1 (Least Satisfied) to 10 (Most Satisfied). Likelihood to Recommend is on a scale from 0 (Extremely Unlikely) to 10 (Extremely Likely). Underlying source data is estimation based on national survey of 30,000 monthly mobile phone users, Jan through Dec 2016.
